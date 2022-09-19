'What a beautiful lady she was': Calgarians honour Queen on day of state funeral

The last post echoed through the rain as members of Calgary’s Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285 gathered in front of the cenotaph outside their building on Horton Road S.W.

In a ceremony strikingly similar to a Remembrance Day event, Legionnaires paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

“It means a lot. She was our commander-in-chief,” said Legion member Duncan Mackenzie.

“A lot of us, of course, are veterans and we served in the forces ... We made an oath to support our queen and our country and, if necessary, to sacrifice our lives for her, and if we can’t take a few minutes out of our time to pay tribute to her, then we don't know what it means to be Canadian.”

Since the Royal Canadian Legion was founded in 1925, there have been five British monarchs.

Some in the crowd Monday, like Wanda Bellfountaine, are old enough to have childhood memories of the Queen’s father, George VI, prior to Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne.

“I remember him because I come from the little town of Elmont, Ont., and my mom and dad went to see when the train went through," said Bellfountaine.

"They were travelling across Canada and they stopped in Elmont, and were waving to the crowd in our little town.”

Bellfountaine says saying goodbye to the Queen is a sad, but not unexpected event.

“I followed her all the way through her life. I really thought she was a very, very great lady. Today is a sad day, but you know, she lived to be a wonderful age," said Bellfountaine.

"Time takes us all eventually, but it is sad to see her go."

Following the piper's lament, the Legion’s honour guard and close to 50 assembled guests laid poppies on a silk pillow, and closed the ceremony with God Save the King, which has not been heard in most Canadians’ memory.

“It felt a little strange after all these years,” said Linda Engel, even though she is one of those who does remember the song.

“I used to do it in school. So I started out singing God Save the King. So now we're going back.”

Twenty minutes after the Legion ceremony, bells tolled out through downtown Calgary.

People on the streets stopped to bow their heads in remembrance of the Queen as the bells in Calgary’s old city hall rang out 70 times, once for each year of her reign.

Throughout the morning, the City of Calgary held public viewings of the Queen's funeral, as well as subsequent ceremonies held in both Ottawa and Edmonton.

“I wanted to come and see, and I wanted to pay my respects, even though it's not in England. She she did a lot of good,” said Richard Kennedy.

“She's been the only sovereign my entire life. And it's going to be different when she's not here.”

Sporting his Queen’s Jubilee medal, military veteran Keith Purdy was among the crowd at city hall.

“I didn't actually think I would see this day. I mean, I knew was inevitable, but it was still a shock when it happened,” said Purdy.

“It's very sad. I was in tears a few times just thinking about it."

For others in the crowd, saying farewell to the Queen was also tinged with uncertainty of what’s to come as Charles III takes the throne.

“We just have to look back and remember the Queen and what a beautiful lady she was ... She lived a long, good life,.” said Robin Reid.

“I guess we just have to look forward to now King Charles and what's he going to do? And hopefully, he'll be a wonderful man and do a wonderful job.”