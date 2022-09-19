'What a beautiful lady she was': Calgarians honour Queen on day of state funeral
The last post echoed through the rain as members of Calgary’s Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285 gathered in front of the cenotaph outside their building on Horton Road S.W.
In a ceremony strikingly similar to a Remembrance Day event, Legionnaires paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
“It means a lot. She was our commander-in-chief,” said Legion member Duncan Mackenzie.
“A lot of us, of course, are veterans and we served in the forces ... We made an oath to support our queen and our country and, if necessary, to sacrifice our lives for her, and if we can’t take a few minutes out of our time to pay tribute to her, then we don't know what it means to be Canadian.”
Since the Royal Canadian Legion was founded in 1925, there have been five British monarchs.
Some in the crowd Monday, like Wanda Bellfountaine, are old enough to have childhood memories of the Queen’s father, George VI, prior to Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne.
“I remember him because I come from the little town of Elmont, Ont., and my mom and dad went to see when the train went through," said Bellfountaine.
"They were travelling across Canada and they stopped in Elmont, and were waving to the crowd in our little town.”
Bellfountaine says saying goodbye to the Queen is a sad, but not unexpected event.
“I followed her all the way through her life. I really thought she was a very, very great lady. Today is a sad day, but you know, she lived to be a wonderful age," said Bellfountaine.
"Time takes us all eventually, but it is sad to see her go."
Following the piper's lament, the Legion’s honour guard and close to 50 assembled guests laid poppies on a silk pillow, and closed the ceremony with God Save the King, which has not been heard in most Canadians’ memory.
“It felt a little strange after all these years,” said Linda Engel, even though she is one of those who does remember the song.
“I used to do it in school. So I started out singing God Save the King. So now we're going back.”
Twenty minutes after the Legion ceremony, bells tolled out through downtown Calgary.
People on the streets stopped to bow their heads in remembrance of the Queen as the bells in Calgary’s old city hall rang out 70 times, once for each year of her reign.
Throughout the morning, the City of Calgary held public viewings of the Queen's funeral, as well as subsequent ceremonies held in both Ottawa and Edmonton.
“I wanted to come and see, and I wanted to pay my respects, even though it's not in England. She she did a lot of good,” said Richard Kennedy.
“She's been the only sovereign my entire life. And it's going to be different when she's not here.”
Sporting his Queen’s Jubilee medal, military veteran Keith Purdy was among the crowd at city hall.
“I didn't actually think I would see this day. I mean, I knew was inevitable, but it was still a shock when it happened,” said Purdy.
“It's very sad. I was in tears a few times just thinking about it."
For others in the crowd, saying farewell to the Queen was also tinged with uncertainty of what’s to come as Charles III takes the throne.
“We just have to look back and remember the Queen and what a beautiful lady she was ... She lived a long, good life,.” said Robin Reid.
“I guess we just have to look forward to now King Charles and what's he going to do? And hopefully, he'll be a wonderful man and do a wonderful job.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast; 1 killed
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Replay CTV News' coverage
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Replay CTV News' live updates.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
Vancouver
-
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
-
Mourners pay respect to the Queen at New Westminster memorial
Schools and many businesses were closed across the province Monday as British Columbians paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers were among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch was laid to rest Monday. Commemorative ceremonies were held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Vancouver Island
-
'No one comes to work expecting to get shot': Man charged after firing BB gun at police in Nanaimo
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been charged after firing a BB gun at police officers in Nanaimo, B.C. The RCMP were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man walking with a long gun near a wooded area between Schook Road and Dover Road.
-
B.C. to lift campfire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island
British Columbia is lifting its campfire ban for coastal regions of the province, including Vancouver Island, this week. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the prohibition will lift at noon on Tuesday for the Coastal Fire Centre region, which spans the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and the Gulf Islands.
-
2 taken to hospital after garage fire in Saanich, B.C.
Two people were taken to hospital Sunday night after a garage fire in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich, B.C.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Two coyotes behind string of Ontario attacks 'eliminated,' third still at large: city
The city of Burlington, Ont., says it has eliminated a two coyotes identified by victims in a string of recent attacks on humans and the search is still on for a third.
Montreal
-
Tunnel vision: duelling transport plans as CAQ, Tories fight for votes in Quebec City
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault may have been campaigning in a Montreal suburb on Monday, but he couldn't escape a barrage of questions from reporters on a proposed tunnel for Quebec City.
-
Plante accused of waiting too long to address recycling mess at Lachine sorting facility
There was no shortage of fanfare at the inauguration of the Lachine sorting facility in 2019, but three years later many are asking what went wrong.
-
Laval police looking for woman driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run road rage collision
Laval police (SPL) are looking for a woman in her 30s or 40s that may have been involved in a road rage-induced hit-and-run that killed a 53-year-old man.
Ottawa
-
Queen Elizabeth II remembered fondly at Ottawa ceremony
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ottawa residents reflect on life of Queen Elizabeth II
Crowds filled Ottawa’s downtown to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Kitchener
-
WRPS now investigating cyber hack at Waterloo Regional District School Board
More than three months after first becoming aware of a cyber security incident, the Waterloo Region Public School Board (WRDSB) has reported the hack to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
-
Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical alteration over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
Saskatoon
-
‘Everything is not fine’: Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Legions remember Queen Elizabeth
Monday marked the National Day of Mourning to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. Various Royal Canadian Legions held special tributes throughout the day, including in Sudbury.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police
Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.
Regina
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted after being offered ride home from Dewdney Avenue: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home from Dewdney Avenue early on Saturday morning.
-
Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness
A crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.
-
Sask. holding provincial memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II
A Provincial Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be held in Regina on Monday evening.