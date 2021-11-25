What city should you move to? Calgary top-ranked Canadian city in British relocation report

Columnist James Andrews spoke to mortgage experts and weighed a number of factors, including average house price, monthly income, Wi-Fi speed, temperature, monthly living costs, life expectancy, green spaces, restaurants, and precipitation to come up with the global list. Austin, Tokyo, and Charleston, S.C. were the top three. Calgary, at 43rd, was the top Canadian city in the world.

