What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?

The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care.

The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.

Over three years, $541 million will be invested for LRT projects, $429.7 million for the Deerfoot Trail expansion, $134.2 million to complete the Calgary Ring Road and $282 million for the Springbank off-stream reservoir project.

For health care, $166 million will be spent over three years for the Calgary Cancer Centre, $84.7 million for the Peter Lougheed emergency department, mental-health ICU and lab redevelopment, $63.6 million for the Foothills Medical Centre and $3 million for planning the North Calgary-Airdrie Regional Health Centre.

In 2024-25, $57.1 million will support the Bethany Care continuing care modernization project

The province also plans to spend $50 million on a charter hub and charter school expansion in the city, while expanding the University of Calgary's veterinarian medicine program at a price tag of $48.6 million.

For the next school year, $2.1 million has been set aside for Mount Royal University’s aviation program.

The province also announced a $1.4-billion "Alberta Fund."

With the allocation of surplus cash in a fiscal year, 50 per cent must be spent on repaying debt.

It will also be used to make additional deposits into the Heritage Fund and allow one-time initiatives to be funded that do not lead to permanent increases in government spending.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is expected to respond to the budget at 4:45 p.m. but has said she's hopeful it addresses the city's thoughts and wish list.

"I think everyone has seen over the last few months that when Premier (Danielle) Smith came into her position, that their government has been very open to conversations with us," said Gondek.

"I will point out we had a meeting with caucus and continue to have regular engagement with ministers as needed."

There is no direct funding or new money for LRT projects or financial support for a new event centre/arena for the Calgary Flames.

University of Lethbridge political scientist Trevor Harrison says Calgary is the battleground for the forthcoming election.

He says voters here will be focused on a range of issues.

"It's not so much, I think, the individual areas that the government is going to put money into, it's more the sense of things are on the upswing here," said Harrison.

"The government is always much happier to be running on a budget surplus, especially one presumably this large."