'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Gerald McMaster has always wondered what mysteries and cultural objects are kept within the Vatican's collection of Indigenous artifacts.
The renowned First Nations curator and artist says the artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them. Yet, he says, not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the vaults.
“What is being hidden? Why is it being hidden?” McMaster pondered in a recent interview with The Canadian Press.
“Why (do) Indigenous people remain shut out whereas the vault will be open to other curators that are non-Indigenous, other European curators.”
Indigenous delegates are to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican the last week in March. The visit is to include a tour of the Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, which contains an unknown number of Indigenous artifacts.
The Catholic Church has said the delegation's purpose is to discuss reconciliation and healing, but Indigenous artists and curators say that cannot be achieved if important Indigenous objects remainunseen.
McMaster, who is from the Siksika Nation in Alberta, has been unsuccessful in attempts to see the full collection, despite being a top expert in the field.
He is a 2022 winner of the Governor General's Awards in visual and media arts, a research chair in Indigenous curatorial practice and director of the Centre for Indigenous Visual Knowledge at the Ontario College of Art and Design in Toronto.
McMaster has more than 40 years experience in art, museology and Indigenous esthetics.
“I tried and tried and tried,” McMaster says about his efforts to get access to the Vatican's collection for his own work with a prestigious international exhibition in 2018.
“I came away from the Vatican completely disappointed. I was unable to ... just connect with anybody, even using Italians who knew people.”
The museum was renamed Anima Mundi, meaning “soul of the world,” in 2019. At the time, the Pope committed to putting many more objects on display, including those of Indigenous people.
The museum's website says the artifacts are exhibited on rotation, because they are old and fragile and have extra requirements for their display.
McMaster says keeping the pieces away from the people who created them is a denial of their history. He says Indigenous collections around the world are culturally sensitive and must be treated as such.
Many objects were taken after the Canadian government, through the Indian Act in 1876, outlawed cultural practices, including wearing traditional clothing, he says. Ceremonial items and other important objects were seized, then sold, given to museums or destroyed.
Much of the Vatican's current collection is from a former pope, Pius XI, who decided to hold a world exposition in 1925. A message went out to missionaries around the globe to send items. More than 100,000 objects and works of art ended up on display.
The Vatican says parts of its collection were gifts to popes and the Catholic Church.
Even if items were given willingly, how they are treated and displayed must be done in consultation with Indigenous people, McMaster says.
The collection is known to contain masks, wampum belts, pipes and rugs, and other items from Indigenous communities in North America. Indigenous experts say they don't have details of the items that have been identified or any idea of how many remain unknown.
“By taking those objects, they are removing our connection, our understanding of the intellectual capacity and intellectual traditions of our ancestors ... the indicators that we ... are connected to specific landscapes,” says Audrey Dreaver, an artist, curator and instructor at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina.
“It really impacts everything and how we feel about ourselves.”
reaver, who is nehiyiwak (Plains Cree), says it's much the same as taking cultural objects from and cutting the hair of Indigenous children as they entered residential schools.
It's an intellectual and psychological colonization, she says. The objects themselves are admired, but Indigenous people aren't considered expert enough to view the artifacts or have them returned.
“They still have a tendency to talk about us like we aren't able to take care of our own cultures and histories.”
Dreaver says reconciliation will not be complete until the Vaticanis honest and open about its Indigenous collection.
Metis artist Christi Belcourt says the matter goes beyond returning art to Indigenous communities.
The Catholic Church is also one of the largest non-governmental landowners in the world, which Belcourt says has given the institution power and wealth.
“Both land and artifacts must be returned to their rightful Indigenous owners around the world.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Shutdown begins at CP Rail as both sides negotiate
The company and the union are pointing fingers of blame at each other for a shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway operations that began Sunday while the two sides remained at the bargaining table.
Some children, teenagers retain natural COVID-19 antibodies for months: study
A new study out of the United States has found evidence to suggest some children and teenagers previously infected with COVID-19 develop natural antibodies that can last for months.
Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium, killing 6
A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
Rainforests are resilient, but it may be too late for the Amazon
The last two months featured the most deforestation on record for the Amazon, which helps explain why it may be closer than ever to losing its status as a rainforest.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton and east-central Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton and parts of east-central Alberta Saturday in advance of an expected significant weather system.
-
'The colours of freedom': Edmontonians raise funds and spirits as they sew Ukrainian flags
As Edmonton shops struggle to keep Ukrainian flags stocked, a group of volunteers is handcrafting them while raising funds for humanitarian aid.
Vancouver
-
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
-
'It's very emotional': B.C.'s Ukrainian community grateful for continuing flood of support
British Columbia's Ukrainian community is deeply touched by the ongoing fundraisers and gestures of support for the war-ravaged nation, weeks after Russia first invaded.
-
Residents stunned after city crews chop down mature trees for Port Coquitlam park upgrades
Work is underway to renovate a park in the heart of Port Coquitlam, but some residents are upset after seeing longstanding trees get chopped down.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Halifax departs to Europe for NATO support during Russian invasion of Ukraine
A second Canadian warship left Halifax on Saturday to support NATO efforts in northern European waters, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened his Incident Response Group to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft
Colchester RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the theft of several credit cards.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.
-
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto Sunday. Here's where you can catch it
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto after a two-year hiatus.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
Montreal sees first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Ottawa
-
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
-
Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what parents, students and teachers need to know about COVID-19 restrictions when classes resume after the March Break.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Quyon, Que.
Police in western Quebec are investigating a fatal collision Saturday night in Quyon.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
Shutdown begins at CP Rail as both sides negotiate
The company and the union are pointing fingers of blame at each other for a shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway operations that began Sunday while the two sides remained at the bargaining table.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
-
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
-
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Regina
-
Rally highlights concerns around health measures
Take Action Against COVID-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.
-
Firewalls: A fading part of Saskatchewan’s history
When the Shaunavon firewall was knocked down in early March, it was the end of an era in the community.
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.