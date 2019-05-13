In our CTV Calgary Poll question we want to know... What is the single greatest moment in Canadian sports? Here's a look at our top five...

Paul Henderson’s 1972 goal to win the Summit Series for Canada

Joe Carter’s 1993 World Series-winning home run for the Toronto Blue Jays

Donovan Bailey’s world-record 100m sprint at the 1996 Summer Olympics

Sidney Crosby’s golden goal for Canada in overtime at the 2010 Winter Olympics

Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7-winning buzzer-beating basket for the Toronto Raptors

