What makes a great public space? A new Calgary project wants your feedback

Charity Vivo for Healthier Generations and Calgary's Parks Foundation are speaking with residents as they transform neighbourhoods and look towards future builds. Charity Vivo for Healthier Generations and Calgary's Parks Foundation are speaking with residents as they transform neighbourhoods and look towards future builds.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina