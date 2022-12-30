What's on in Calgary for New Year's Eve

Hundreds of Calgarians took part in the many events to ring in the New Year in Calgary on December 31, 2015. The crowds and fireworks are back in Olympic Plaza for New Year's Eve 2022. Hundreds of Calgarians took part in the many events to ring in the New Year in Calgary on December 31, 2015. The crowds and fireworks are back in Olympic Plaza for New Year's Eve 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina