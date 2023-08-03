What's open and closed in Calgary over Heritage Day weekend 2023
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day 2023 long weekend:
CALGARY TRANSIT
Calgary Transit will operate with a Sunday level of service on Heritage Day, on Monday, Aug. 7.
CALGARY PARKING
No payment is required for on-street parking on Heritage Day and weekend rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.
The City of Calgary’s Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed.
For more information, you can visit the Calgary Parking website.
ROAD AND LANE CLOSURES
There are two major projects that will impact vehicle traffic in the downtown and Beltline from early August until the end of 2023:
Fifth Avenue S.W. between Second and Third streets S.W. – Long weekend closure, followed by three-lane closure until late September.
11th Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. – Intersection closure and closure of Olympic Way.
The closures are required for a deep excavation of underground utilities in the path of the future Green Line.
For more details on these closures and detour maps, you can visit the Green Line website.
ARENAS
All arenas will be closed on Aug. 7.
GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS
Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
See website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.
SOCCER CENTRE
The Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Aug. 7, except for advanced bookings.
LEISURE CENTRES
The Southland and Village Square leisure centres will be closed on Aug. 7.
The Southland Leisure Centre will, however, be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday and Sunday.
The Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday and Sunday.
CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES
The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Aug. 7.
GOLF COURSES
All City of Calgary-owned golf courses and driving ranges will be open.
LANDFILLS
All three Calgary landfills will be open on Heritage Day, with both the Spyhill and Shepard locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the East Calgary location will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
All landfills will be open on Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Aug. 6, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
Edmonton
-
'The numbers just didn't add up': Alberta drops bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games
CTV News has learned that Alberta has withdrawn support for a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
-
Alberta announces six-month pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Sushi vending machine at Coquitlam SkyTrain station part of new TransLink pilot project
Lined up next to the Compass Card machines at the entrance to Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station in Coquitlam, TransLink's new culinary initiative looks like any other vending machine at first glance.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
New route, same celebration: What to expect at the 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade
Pride celebrations will look different in Vancouver this year, with a new route planned for the festival’s biggest parade to date.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Adams Lake wildfire flares as wind, harsh terrain challenge B.C. on multiple fronts
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
-
Vancouver Island artist designs loonie commemorating aeronautical trailblazer and champion of women's rights
An illustrator from Vancouver Island has designed the artwork on the Royal Canadian Mint’s new commemorative circulation coin, marking a career highlight.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Montreal
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
'Magic mushroom' store in Montreal searched for third time
Montreal police (SPVM) officers knocked on the door of `FunGuyz,' a magic mushroom store, on Thursday, conducting a third search since it opened less than a month ago.
-
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Why it's such a good corn season this year in Ontario
There's no shortage of corn this year in southern Ontario, thanks to some favourable growing conditions this season.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Saskatoon housing sales increase over summer
Saskatoon saw an 11 per cent rise in year-over-year housing sales in July, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario
A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Round dance and march happening at Portage and Main
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says some government advertising will continue in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 election.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.