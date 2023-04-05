What's open and closed in Calgary over the Easter 2023 long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Easter long weekend…

CALGARY TRANSIT

On Friday, Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service.

For information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

No payment is required for on-street parking on Good Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday.

Holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority (CPS) parkades and surface lots on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on both Good Friday and Saturday, April 8, operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed, but the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All three landfills will be open on Easter Monday, operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CALGARY RECREATION CENTRES

Arenas, athletic parks and flatwater pools are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but will be open during regular hours on Saturday.

The Soccer Centre will be closed on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

LEISURE CENTRES

Southland Leisure Centre will be open:

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool) and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (building);

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

Easter Monday: Pool closed. Building open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open:

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pool and building);

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and building);

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pool and building); and

Easter Monday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (building).

DEVONIAN GARDENS

Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Monday.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.