What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend

A man stands under a water feature trying to beat the heat at a splash park in Calgary on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A man stands under a water feature trying to beat the heat at a splash park in Calgary on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina