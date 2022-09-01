What's open and closed in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service on Monday, Sept. 5.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, parts of 9th Avenue downtown will be closed due to the Calgary Pride Parade, and some bus routes will be affected.

The Red Line CTrain will also be closed for scheduled maintenance and repair work between Chinook and City Hall Stations from Sept. 3 to 5.

Shuttle buses will replace train service between the stations.



The shuttle will also run on a detour route due to the parade on Sunday. Customers travelling northbound on the Red Line will disembark the shuttle at 4th Street or 8th Street Stations to transfer to the CTrain, instead of travelling directly to City Hall Station. City Hall Station can still be accessed via CTrain.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

MEMORIAL DRIVE CLOSURE

From Sept. 3 to 5, eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive between Ninth Street N.W. and Fourth Street N.E. will be closed to traffic.

This closure is to allow Calgarians to walk and wheel on the roadway when adjacent pathways are expected to be busy.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

No payment is required for on-street parking on Labour Day and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, the Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed.

ARENAS, ATHLETIC PARKS AND FLATWATER POOLS

Closed on Monday, Sept. 5. Visit the City of Calgary website for information on operating hours for Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. See website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.

SOCCER CENTRE

Closed on Monday, Sept. 5. Regular operating hours on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

LEISURE CENTRES

Closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southland Leisure Centre will be open on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5.

RALPH KLEIN PARK ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTRE

Closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

INGLEWOOD BIRD SANCTUARY NATURE CENTRE

Closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Monday, Sept. 5, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Saturday, Sept. 3, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.