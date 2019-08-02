

There will be some changes to city facility opening hours along with some road closures and lane changes happening over the Heritage Day long weekend.

River advisories

There is a water quality advisory for the Elbow River between Sandy Beach and 9 Ave. S.E. Learn more about this advisory.

Water safety advisory: River users are advised to exercise caution on the Bow River south of the Calf Robe Bridge due to outfall construction at Bonnybrook.

Landfills

All three city landfills are open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. for Shepard).

Only East Calgary is open Sunday, with Shepard and Spyhill both closed.

Facilities

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, are closed Monday, Aug. 5.

All pools (except Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres) North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres, all athletic parks (except for advanced bookings), Calgary Soccer Centre (except for advanced bookings) and Animal Services Centre are closed.

ROAD CLOSURES

Southwest closures

Glenmore Trail

One eastbound lane between 37 Street and Crowchild Trail will close Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Major delays are expected.

Crowchild Trail flyover

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Major delays are expected for southbound traffic.

14th Street S.W.

Only two lanes will be open for northbound traffic between Heritage Drive and 75th Avenue S.W. starting Saturday.

Northeast Closures

Memorial Drive will be reduced to two lanes from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. There will also be reduced lanes and two way traffic 36th St and 44th St N.E.

Southeast closures

Macleod Trail

Traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane between 17th Avenue and 14th Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday

162nd Avenue S.E. interchange

The interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday for paving.

4th Avenue S.E.

There will be reduced lanes from 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from 4th Avenue S.E. to Macleod Trail.

Festival event road closures

Chasing Summer

Barlow Trail will be closed between Memorial Dr S.E. and 17th Ave S.E. between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m.

The right lane of the exit ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive to Barlow Trail S.E. closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Inglewood Sunset Fest

9th Avenue S.E. will be closed between 11th Street and 14th Street S.E. from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tour De Bowness Hill Climb

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be parking restrictions on Mackay Road N.W. from Montalban Crescent to 42nd Street N.W.

Tour De Bowness Street Fest

There will be road closures on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. including:

Bowness Road N.W. between 62nd Street and 66th Avenue N.W.

Bowwood Drive N.W. between 63rd Street and 66th Avenue N.W.

36th Avenue N.W. at Bow Anne Road N.W.

63rd Avenue N.W. between Bowness Road and Bow Crescent N.W.

65th Street N.W. between Bowness Road and Bow Crescent N.W.

What’s different on Heritage Day

Calgary Transit will provide Sunday level of service for Heritage Day on Monday.

For more information on fares, schedulesand service changes, please visit calgarytransit.comor @calgarytransit.

Parking

No payment is required for on-street parking on Monday.

Holiday rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking Authority parkades and select city-run surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park.

For more information, go to calgaryparking.com.

Leisure centres

Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Regular admission rates apply.