The weather won't be all that great but there's still plenty to do around Calgary this weekend.

Lemonade Day in Calgary

Don’t let the rainy weather fool you, the first-ever Lemonade Day in Calgary goes Saturday when 65 juice stands will be set up in all four quadrants of the city.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Junior Achievement Southern Alberta to put on the event, which will see kids in Grade 4 to 7 operate the stands.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 12 C with scattered showers.

A map to stand locations can be found here.

Riddim West

It’s not every day you get to reggae. Join fellow Rastagarians in celebrating all things reggae this weekend at Riddim West, going Saturday at MacEwan Hall on the University of Calgary campus.

Performers from across Canada and around the world will hit the stage for Riddim West, which is a rebranded version of ReggaeFest, now in its 15th year.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and shows begin at 3 p.m. with a performance by Phonosonics (Victoria), culminating with Lynn Olagundoye (Calgary) Hawkeye (Jamaica), Luciano (Jamaica) and Cham (Jamaica).

An interactive kids zone will be open from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

More information can be found online.

Calgary Air Guitar Championship

A trip to the national championship in Toronto will be on the line Saturday at the Rec Room on 64th Avenue N.E. during the Calgary Air Guitar Championship.

The event is free to attend and open to anyone age 19 and older.

Competition starts at 8 p.m. and more information can be found online.

Ghost Opera

Combining a haunting score by celebrated composer Veronika Krausas, a darkly funny libretto by Giller Prize-winning author André Alexis, and some of the most ambitious puppetry seen in the city, Ghost Opera runs until Saturday at the Grand Theatre.

More information can be found online, along with tickets.

Third ACTion Film Festival

Celebrating aging and the accomplishments of older adults to spread an age-positive culture shift will be the focus of the Third ACTion Film Festival, running Friday to Sunday at the Glenbow Museum Theatre on the gallery’s main floor.

For many, the third act is the last three decades of life.

More than 20 films will play throughout the weekend. Tickets and more information are available online.