'What took so long': Alberta premier among latest Canadians to be sanctioned by Russia

Alberta's premier says he’s "honoured" to be included on the latest list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia’s foreign ministry.

In a statement issued Thursday, Russian officials said that "Jason Kenny (sic)" and 60 others involved in the “development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada” are now prohibited from entering Russia.

Kenney tweeted Thursday that his only question was "what took so long?"

"As Minister of Defence I was proud to launch the Canadian Forces Operation Unifier training mission, send military equipment to Ukraine, & share radar sat intel."

Also included in the latest round of Russian sanctions are Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

