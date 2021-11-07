Wheelchair sports program launches third season at WinSport

CALGARY -

An adapted sports program at WinSport opened its third season to glowing reviews Sunday.

The program helps introduce Calgarians with and without physical disabilities to adapted wheelchair sports.

After a one year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, participants were happy to be back.

Sawyer Murray was one of the players. His father Charlie says it's cool to see his son play.

"It's great to give (participants) opportunities to try these different sports and get out and see what's out there that they can do," Murray told CTV News.

The program runs for seven weeks, through Dec. 19. Each week will include a different wheelchair sport taught by coaches from different local and provincial organizations.

Basketball, rugby, handcycling, bocce, lacrosse and sledge hockey are all slated for future weeks, but the first session focused on tennis.

All are welcome.

"Research shows that most kids in wheelchairs prefer to compete and play with able-bodied peers," said Judy Black with WinSport. "So one of the reasons we started the program was to celebrate (that)."

Anyone interested in the weekly activities can register for free on the WinSport website.

Drop-ins are also available between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the guest services desk in the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Proof of vaccination or proof of a privately-paid COVID-19 test is required.