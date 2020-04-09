CALGARY -- Cavalry head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is used to training his players on the soccer pitch but with the COVID-19 pandemic he’s had to get creative.

Thanks to technology, the Cavalry have been able to get information to players for individual training. Wheeldon says recently the whole team has even started group training.

"We’re doing Zoom and getting all the players involved. I led the session. Everyone had a ball each and the minimum requirement was a three by three space," Wheeldon said.

"As a coach that’s probably the smallest area I’ve worked in and the most spread distance of a team I’ve ever worked in."

Wheeldon admits it’s not easy but says this is part of the new normal and coaches have to think differently.

"We’re just trying to stretch the mind and the body. Through all of this you’ve got to keep the same routine going," he said. "As a team we’re used to seeing each other at 9:00 for breakfast. So on the pitch by 10:30 and we wrap up training at 1:00 or 1:30."

Keeping that same schedule and having a sense of humour about the situation helps. That’s why Wheeldon took the backpack challenge where you lift the ball with your foot over your head and into a backpack. Wheeldon says you have to do some fun things to help you stay sane.

"You know I like a bit of a laugh and I embraced the challenge. It got me to dust off a few of the old moves and get going."

The big question is did he accomplish the feat on the first attempt?

"Of course. I mean yeah. Hey Stephen Spielberg doesn’t release every single outtake does he? He just releases the masterpiece," Wheeldon said with a laugh.

Wheeldon isn’t sure when his team will return to the pitch again but says he has been keeping a close eye on what’s going on in the rest of the soccer world.

"Bayern Munich of Germany has started training in small groups. I know our players are hopeful we’ll get to do that but we have to wait on advice from the government and the World Health Organization. We have to follow their lead."