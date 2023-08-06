When Words Collide: Popular literary event calls it a wrap after 13 years

When Words Collide, a popular literary convention, is taking place this weekend in Calgary When Words Collide, a popular literary convention, is taking place this weekend in Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina