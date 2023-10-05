Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy

Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy.

However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday, police raided a home in nearby Strathmore, Alta., and arrested 40-year-old Kristin Becky Hall, charging her with robbery.

Hall joins her mother, 63-year-old Becky Hall, who was previously charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

Late last month, police say a woman was ambushed by a group of six individuals while on her way to training classes at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association (5600 Centre St. N.E.).

One of the woman's attackers took off with Waverly while the others held her, police say.

This is believed to stem from a dispute between the victim and a dog breeder, who police say might have since resold Waverly.

Police say if that's the case, the new buyer might not realize what they've taken part in.

CTV Calgary has learned the younger Hall is the breeder.

Waverly was not found at the location in Strathmore, and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Four more suspects involved in the swarming and theft remain at large and police would like your assistance in tracking them down, and possibly locating Waverly.

They are described as follows:

1. Male, 50 to 60, about 5'8" and 165 pounds with long brown hair past his shoulders, and a slight receding hairline, wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and running shoes at the time.

2. Male, 30 to 40, about 6'0" and 165 pounds with blond shoulder-length hair, wearing a brown jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-coloured shoes with white soles at the time.

3. Female, 30 to 40, 5'4" and 125 pounds with long blond hair, wearing a white sweater with blue writing, blue jeans and running shoes at the time.

4. Female, 30 to 40, 5'8" and 150 pounds with long black hair and glasses, wearing a purple sweatsuit and dark-coloured shoes at the time.

If you know where Waverly might be, or believe you might be able to help locate and/or identify any of the suspects, police ask that you contact them at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.