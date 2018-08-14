A Calgary man who found a stuffed animal on a sidewalk in a northwest neighbourhood is doing everything in his power to reunite the little monkey with its owner.

Darren Hailes spotted the plush primate in Hillhurst on Monday afternoon, near the intersection of 14 Street and 5 Avenue N.W., and he began posting photos of the critter on social media in the hopes someone would recognize the animal. The photographs were viewed more than 50,000 times in their first hours online and have been shared by hundreds of accounts.

“I’ve been really overwhelmed by the response to the tweet,” said Hailes. “I think everyone can think back to when they were a child, or they have children, and they know the importance of stuffed teddies just like this one.”

While he awaits a response, Hailes has temporarily named the monkey ‘George’ and the plush has joined him on bike rides and rock climbing outings.

On Tuesday afternoon, Constable Jeremy Shaw of the Calgary Police Service welcomed George for a tour of Youth Link where the stuffed animal donned police gear and was photographed inside a CPS unit. “He’s impressionable right now, especially being away from his owner, and it’s a great chance to build that bridge and show him police are fun,” explained Shaw.

Hailes says the photographs will show the rightful owner that the monkey was taken care of during their time apart.

“When George is finally reunited with his friend, that he knows that he’s been well looked after, he’s been on some kind of adventures and that he hasn’t been just sitting lonely in a corner somewhere,” said Hailes. “We’ve got a little something exciting to share with the owner of George once he’s reunited.”

Anyone who recognizes George is encouraged to contact Hailes (@darrenhailes) or CTV’s Jaclyn Brown who will accept responsibility for the monkey while Hailes vacations.

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown