White grizzly spotted in Banff

A CTV News viewer caught a glimpse of a unique grizzly bear in Banff while out for a Sunday morning hike.

Jordan Pinnell was out for a morning walk in the national park when he captured video of the white animal.

Parks Canada said the distinctive grizzly and its sibling have been around since at least 2018, but became more visible in 2020 while spending time along the Trans-Canada in both Banff and Yoho parks.

According to a parks spokesperson, grizzlies can range in colour, from black to appearing to be light blonde.

Parks Canada said the bear Pinnell spotted was likely so blonde that it looks white, but it is not a form of albinism.

It's believed to be the first documented white grizzly in the mountain national parks of Canada.

As with every bear, Parks Canada advises people to keep their distance. They don't want the unique animal to get so much attention that it disrupts its ability to feed and find mates.

