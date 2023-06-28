Who is Ian? RCMP issue plea for help solving sexual assault of child in summer 1990

Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.

On Wednesday, the RCMP issued a plea to the public for any and all tips, and released a composite sketch of their suspect.

Investigators say the victim was six years old when she was taken from her Taber-area home by force in the summer of 1990.

That individual was known to her, police say, and took her to a vehicle driven by another person.

The second individual's name was Ian, and he sexually assaulted the child, severely injuring her.

Today, police are trying to identify Ian.

Investigators believe he lived in Taber at the time, and may have lived in Lethbridge not long before or not long after the incident took place.

In 1990, Ian was described as being in his early 20s, 5'10" and skinny with a brown or dirty-blond mullet and yellow, crooked teeth.

He smoked, and had access to a motorcycle as well as a light-blue or grey 1980s "boxy" four-door sedan.

What Ian might look like today is unclear.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Taber/Vauxhall RCMP directly at 403-223-4447, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.