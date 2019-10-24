LETHBRIDGE – Since declaring a whooping cough outbreak in the south zone just over a week ago, Alberta Health Services has seen an ongoing increase in the number of confirmed cases.

When AHS officials declared the outbreak on Oct. 16, they reported 15 cases had been confirmed in the two weeks prior.

Since then, 16 new confirmed cases of whooping cough have been reported, with 53 per cent of the 31 total confirmed cases in the south zone so far this year having occurred in just the past three weeks.

Additionally, the outbreak has spread from the areas of Fort Macleod, Lethbridge, Raymond and Lethbridge County to include areas such as Taber and Bow Island.

Medical health officer Dr. Vivien Suttorp said the spectrum of the illness is amoung the top concerns.

“Some people may have mild disease and some have very serious illness. The mild disease we don’t know about, so with 31 confirmed cases in these last three weeks that implies that there are more cases out there,” Suttorp said.

The numbers we're seeing, according to Suttorp, reflect the tip of the iceberg because early symptoms are similar to that of regular influenza, it’s hard for people to know if they have whooping cough.

"The main message is if you’ve been exposed to a confirmed case of whooping cough and are aware of the early symptoms, seek medical treatment early,” she said. "There are antibiotics out there that can change the course of the disease if given very early, within the first couple of days."

Anyone unsure if they’ve been exposed to whooping cough, or are suffering from it without knowing, Suttorp says the giveaway to seek medical attention is whether the cough persists for days, while other symptoms like a runny nose and low-grade fever dissipate.

AHS is encouraging people in the affected areas to get immunized, as a majority of the confirmed cases in southern Alberta involve people who weren’t immunized at all or weren’t up to date with vaccinations.