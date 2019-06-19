Even with the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion being given the green light one day prior, pro-pipeline supporters protested outside of the downtown Calgary hotel where Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivered an address to the Economic Club of Calgary on Wednesday morning.

“My main concern is that approval does not necessarily mean the project actually gets started or that it gets completed and I think it’s important that our government step up and do everything it can to ensure that this project is brought to completion,” said Deidra Garyk, a rally participant.

Inside, Morneau spoke to a banquet room filled with a business and oil industry crowd, saying the pipeline project was a ‘difficult decision’ but the right one.

‘We’ve approved an important project for the future of our country,” said Morneau.

Morneau acknowledged the challenges Alberta’s energy sector has endured.

“We know there is a level of anxiety.”

An exact date for construction hasn’t been set and according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it will create “thousands of jobs.”