Wild cards a wild ride to Canadian women's curling championship
Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them.
Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble.
Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships.
Earning a wild card can be a wild ride.
Wild cards go to the top three teams in Curling Canada's Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) that don't win their provincial or territorial championship.
So it's a matter of entering enough events and winning enough points during the season, while hoping a team ranked higher wins its province or territory so a wild card lands on you.
When the dust settled, Kaitlyn Lawes at No. 4, Casey Scheidegger at No. 6 and Meghan Walter at No. 7 in the CTRS earned wild cards for this year's Hearts in Kamloops.
"We're here, so that's all that matters," Walter said.
Lethbridge's Casey Scheidegger is the skip of Wild Card #2. The team lost to Northern Ontario Sunday morning 9-6
Defending champion Kerri Einarson topped Pool A at 3-0 ahead of British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card 1 all 2-1 heading into Monday's draws.
Northwest Territories, Ontario, Northern Ontario and Manitoba were bunched atop Pool B at 2-1.
When Walter faced Jennifer Jones in the Manitoba women's final Jan. 29, Walter's Hearts prospects also rested on Rachel Homan winning Ontario that same day.
When Walter lost the final to Jones, Walter's supporters were still happy because of a Homan win that dealt the third and final wild card to Walter.
"It's a very odd thing," Walter said Sunday in Kamloops.
There is no rest for a team that intends to pursue a wild card as a backup plan for entry into the Hearts and Brier.
"You can't really lay off at all," Walter said. "Next season, we've talked about it, we're playing the same amount of events, 14 or 13 we've played.
"You're not guaranteed to qualify (for playoffs) in every event and earn those big points.
"You've got to play in as many as possible and try to get to playoffs most of the time. Sometimes you fall short."
Scheidegger, who lost to Kayla Skrlik in Alberta's final, chased points this season with third Kate Cameron in charge of math.
"Most of the teams that are in the top 10 probably have that person that's calculating, and making sure that you are in a good situation for that," Scheidegger said.
"We attempted to play in 'spiels that would give us the most kind of bang for our buck, so they would give us the most points.
"When you do come from a province that has had several wild cards come out of it the past couple years, it's good planning to have that in the back of your mind."
Three wild cards were a boon for Manitoba women this year.
Lawes and Walter took two for a total of four Hearts entries from that province, including Einarson and Jones.
"I do think everyone wants to win their provincials and everyone wants to wear their crest on their back, but knowing there are some provinces that have a lot of great teams, you do kind of have your eye on wanting to be at the top of the CTRS," Lawes said.
"You might see teams chasing points. If you're in the hunt and you're around that top five in the CTRS, there's a chance you might throw in an extra event in January."
Extra wild cards offer a young team like Walter's, who faces a gauntlet of Einarson, Jones, Lawes and Chelsea Carey in Manitoba, a chance to play in a Hearts early in their career.
"I definitely did not think I'd be playing in a Scotties at 20," said Walter, whose first win was an 8-6 decision over Northwest Territories on Sunday night.
Brendan Bottcher and Reid Carruthers lost the Alberta and Manitoba men's finals respectively, but are the first and second wild cards in next month's Brier in London, Ont.
Alberta's Karsten Sturmay snared the third wild card by just five points over veteran John Epping of Ontario.
Homan edged Northern Ontario's McCarville 7-5, Jones defeated Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 7-4 and New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly downed Yukon's Hailey Birnie 14-3 in Sunday evening's draw.
Kelly and Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2 were both 1-1 ahead of Walter and Curtis 1-2 in Pool B.
Quebec's Laurie St-Georges was 1-1 followed by Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle at 1-2 in Pool A.
Alberta's Kayla Skrlik, Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail and Yukon were 0-2.
The top three teams in each pool at the conclusion of the preliminary round Thursday advance to the championship round.
The four playoff teams emerge from that group.
The winner Feb. 26 represents Canada at the world championship March 18-16 in Sandviken, Sweden, and returns to next year's Hearts in Calgary as the defending champion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
Edmonton
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
Vancouver
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
-
This Vancouverite loves TransLink buses so much, he’s built 12 LEGO replicas so far
A 23-year-old business student in Vancouver has a growing collection of LEGO replicas of TransLink buses.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood
A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatally shooting suspect who tried to rob his house, lawyer says
A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to rob his family home in Milton, Ont., his lawyer says.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Quebec auto insurance board SAAQ launches online portal with a few hiccups
Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) launched its new online tool - SAAQ Clic - on Monday with a few hiccups. The SAAQ said that a server overload resulted in some clients not being able to access the site, but that the new site is secure and functioning well.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
Bruins win 4th straight; Pastrnak nets 2 to pass 40 goals
David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge has closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge
-
Early return of Canada geese shocks Puslinch Lake residents
Dozens of Canada geese have made an early return to Puslinch Lake and according to one wildlife expert, they’re not the only animals that could see a population boom this spring.
-
Winter storm headed for southern Ontario
The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents will be coming to an end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Regina
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.