Wild lands grass fire in coulees brought under control by Lethbridge fire crews

Lethbridge fire crews battled breezy conditions to extinguish a grass fire Friday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m., crews from four stations responded to a report of a wild land grass fire in the coulees, west of 1122 Scenic Dr. S.

Despite being forced to contend with heavy winds, crews were able to quickly bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.

Grass and brush in the area were charred, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.