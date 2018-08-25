Officials say that while a wildfire burning near Waterton Lakes National Park hasn’t advanced in any significant way, the evacuation alert remains in place for everyone in the area.

The fire remains in the Boundary Creek Valley of Glacier National Park and is about seven kilometres from the Waterton townsite.

Parks Canada officials are working with their U.S. counterparts and efforts have been limited to ground work as gusty winds and low-lying smoke have prevented any aircraft from dropping water on the fire.

All of Waterton Lakes National Park is closed aside from the townsite, Highway 5/6 and the entrance road to the townsite and Chief Mountain Highway.

The Boundary wildfire is still listed as out of control and is 700 hectares in size.

Full details can be found on the Parks Canada website.