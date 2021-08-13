Advertisement
Wildfire burning east of Canmore closes part of Hwy. 1
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 6:48PM MDT
A wildfire burning east of Canmore closed Hwy. 1 eastbound late Friday afternoon
CALGARY -- A wildfire burning near Dead Man's Flats closed eastbound traffic on Hwy. 1.
The fire started late Friday afternoon just east of Canmore at Pigeon Mountain.
RCMP detachments, fire departments -on the ground and in air - are working to control the wildfire and to ensure public safety.
The fire danger rating in the area is extreme.
Eastbound Highway 1 is blocked from Bow Valley Trail to Highway 1x.
Canmore RCMP are investigating. The public is asked to avoid the area.