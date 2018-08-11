Authorities in southern Alberta have issued a warning to residents in the M.D. of Pincher Creek, telling them to be prepared to leave their homes because of the danger posed by a nearby wildfire.

The alert, called on Friday, is in effect for the Castle Mountain Resort, west and south Castle Valleys as well as all areas south of Highway 774 from the exit to Beaver Mines Lake to the resort.

Barricades have been set up on Highway 774 to warn drivers of the closure.

The step is just precautionary at this time and no homes have been evacuated, but officials want people to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Sage Creek fire is still about six kilometres from the B.C.-Alberta border.