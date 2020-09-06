CALGARY -- Provincial officials say a wildfire has nearly tripled in size since Saturday morning and is still listed as out of control.

Alberta Wildfire says the blaze, which was discovered on Sept. 4, is now 346 hectares in size, according to the most recent information posted at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff with the Municipal District of Bighorn says the large increase in the size of the wildfire is partially due to the firefighting efforts of fire crews.

"Alberta forestry crews were conducting back burning to secure a proper fire perimeter, hence the large increase in size of this fire to 346 hectares."

However, 40 km/h winds were still fuelling the fire, helping it spread north towards the mountain.

There is no property at risk from this fire.

According to the province's website, a fire ban is in effect for the Calgary Forest Area which prohibits wood campfires on public and private land including campgrounds, backyard fire pits, charcoal briquette barbecues and fireworks and exploding targets.

Propane and natural gas fuelled appliances are allowed, as are indoor wood fires.

There are no details on how the wildfire first started.