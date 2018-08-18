Officials with The Ride to Conquer Cancer say that because of extremely poor air quality, they are cancelling Day Two of the event.

The organization tweeted the following information on Saturday afternoon:

URGENT: Day Two of The Ride Cancelled.



Please note that our sweep vehicles are doing their best to get everyone back to Canadian Olympic Park as soon as possible. Please be patient and refer to our Facebook page for the most current updates. pic.twitter.com/IeqmEFjG5i — The Alberta Ride (@TheAlbertaRide) August 18, 2018

All riders are being told to come back to the starting line and efforts are being made to help riders who need assistance to get back to Canada Olympic Park.

The organization says that all bikes and gear will be gathered at COP and can be picked up later on Saturday as well as on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Just over 1,600 riders started the race on Saturday morning that would have taken them 200 km to the halfway point in Sundre, but air quality concerns have made an overnight camping stay unsafe, according to officials.

Environment Canada has had a special air quality statement in place since Wednesday and the AQHI currently sits at 10 in Calgary.

Anyone with further concerns is asked to contact race officials.

This year's race raised $8.12M for cancer research and in the 10 years since the first ride, over $74M has been raised.