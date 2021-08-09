CALGARY -- Breathe that clear air, my friends!

Waves of cooler air have pushed the majority of Alberta's smoke away – yes, there's always the potential for more as BC's wildfires aren't yet under full control – but for now, carpe these diems!

We will see a band of instability pass wide tomorrow, which could trigger scattered showers for us. There's a chance. That would be the best of rain for this week, as the remainder follows a "reversed" pattern from the holding setup we had last week:

The development of that Pacific high aloft into the sweeping trough that we're caught in will push the lion's share of additive BC wildfire smoke southeastward. Since our weather is caused by upstream activity, with a "nothing-going" atmosphere, we'll have that trough billow through tomorrow, possibly generate those showers, then we fall into a warm, dry channel of air.

And that's it!

It'll be a quieter weather-week for southern Alberta. We're still at a lack of showers, though yesterday's brief deluge helped, somewhat:

See Calgary, there? I can confirm a heavier-than-one-millimetre total in Calgary's northwest, at our home.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, a risk of 40 km/h gusts this afternoon

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 16 C

Tuesday:

A sun-cloud mix, scattered showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 12 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Two pics of the day: Hank took in a round of golf at Confederation Park GC

And Anna caught some early rays along the Elbow near Bragg Creek!

