Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality advisory for Calgary

Another special air quality statement is in effect for Calgary and many other Alberta communities due to smoke from several nearby wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"Smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility. Wildfire smoke concentrations can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour," the agency wrote on its website.

It said wildfire smoke can be harmful to anyone's health and advised people in the affected communities to limit their time outdoors. However, specific groups are much more susceptible to it.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," ECCC said.

The agency advises anyone who experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe coughing, dizziness or chest pains to go back inside and contact their doctor.

If you must spend time outside, ECCC says you should consider wearing a mask certified to protect you from the fine particles in smoke.

"These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms."

The conditions are expected to improve by the weekend.