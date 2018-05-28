Crews continue to battle a wildfire that is burning south of Bragg Creek and say it is about 100 hectares in size and slowly growing.

The fire is located about 16 kilometres south of Bragg Creek, on the east side of the Elbow River, and it is moving in a north-easterly direction.

Officials say the fire is not under control yet but there is no immediate danger to the community.

A voluntary evacuation order is in place for areas west of Highway 762, between Highway 22 and 178 Avenue West.

“They thought it was prudent just to put out a voluntary alert that if people wanted to leave they were certainly more than welcome to,” said Chief Rob Evans, Redwood Meadows Fire Department. “As far as your own campfires go, turn them over. So put water on them, turn the ashes over, put water on it again. Make an ash soup out of it and make sure your fires are out.”

Residents and campers in the area are being advised to ensure cell phones are working and charged and to stay tuned to Alberta Emergency Alert and Rocky View County Safe & Sound for updates.

There are currently 25 wildfires burning in the province, five are considered to be out of control.