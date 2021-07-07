CALGARY -- The Wildhorse Saloon is back for this year’s Stampede. The party tent will be open from July 8 to 17, offering over 20 bars, western barbecue, a dance floor and live music.

This year’s concert lineup includes Reuben and the Dark, Aaron Goodvin and Cole Bradley. On Saturday, July 17, the WERK Drag Brunch will take place at the tent.

The Wildhorse midway is also back in action this year. The outdoor midway will feature a beer garden, craft cocktails, wood-fire pizza from Double Zero Pizza and festive games.

New this year to the midway are corral spaces, which can be booked for private groups.

“The midway is definitely a place to come not just stand around and enjoy great food and really great drinks, but to have fun,” said Natalie Alexandre, senior manager of business development and events for the Wildhorse Saloon. "We’ve got big life-sized Jenga, we’ve got bean bag toss [and] we’ve got a big Connect four,” she added.

Following last year’s cancellation of the Calgary Stampede due to COVID-19, the Wildhorse Saloon also shut its doors. Before this, Wildhorse was Calgary’s longest-running Stampede tent.

“It was tough,” Alexandre said of the cancellation last year. “Stampede is such a big event in our industry. We so look forward to it every year…it’s really nice to have everyone here again,” she added.

NO PROOF OF VACCINES REQUIRED

Differing from the Nashville North tent, no proof of vaccine or rapid test is needed to enter Wildhorse Saloon. Both staff and visitors to the tent are not required to wear masks, unlike on the Stampede ground, where all staff must wear masks and undergo rapid tests.

Instead, Wildhorse has expanded the footprint of the tent to allow for more mobility inside. They have also added additional outdoor spaces, such as the open air beer garden. All AHS guidelines and protocols will be followed, said Alexandre.

“We want everyone who visits the Wildhorse Saloon to feel safe and comfortable and have a good time,” said Alexandre. “If that means some people still want to wear their masks, that’s fine by us,” she added.

Tomorrow night kicks off the Stampede celebration at Wildhorse Saloon, with free cover before 7 p.m. Tickets to the tent and concerts are available online.