

CTV News Calgary





With a number of bears being spotted feeding on berries, officials have issued warnings and closures covering areas south of Canmore in Kananaskis Country.

The Sarrail Ridge and Rawson Lake trails are closed until further notice due a grizzly sow and cub frequenting the area and bluff charging a park user.

A warning is also in place for the popular Grassi Lakes and Quarry Lake areas, along with Lowline Trail and Highline Trail.

Along with a number of black bears, a grizzly sow with two cubs has also been spotted moving through the area.

A cougar warning is also in place for the Willow Rock Campground and Flowing Water Trail, a few kilometres east of Canmore.

Authorities say if you happen to encounter a cougar, always make sure to leave a route for the animal to escape and back away slowly. You should immediately pick up any small children and maintain eye contact with the cougar.

The warning is in place under further notice.

To better protect yourself from encountering a bear or cougar in the wild, there are a number of steps to take, including:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups

Be aware of your surroundings

Look and listen for animals and their signs

Keep your pet on a leash

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray

All bear and cougar sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.