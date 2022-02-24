William Shatner, John Cleese to appear at 2022 Calgary Expo

Officials with the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo have revealed more of the celebrity guests appearing at the 2022 event, including comedy legend John Cleese and Star Trek's William Shatner.

Trailer Park Boys stars Mike Smith (Bubbles), Robb Wells (Ricky) and John Paul Tremblay (Julian) will also be attending.

In addition, organizers said Thursday that three iconic sci-fi stars fan favourites are returning Katee Sackhoff from Battlestar Galactica andThe Mandalorian, Brent Spiner from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Independence Day and John de Lancie from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Another star set to return is Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Calgary Expo, which runs from April 21 to 24 at Stampede Park.

Previously announced guests include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Domenic Monaghan from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (also known as Jay and Silent Bob) who will be reuniting with Clerks cast members Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson.

Organizers also announced Thursday that the POW! Parade of Wonders will be back for this year's Expo.

The cosplay parade serves as the official kick-off to the event, and will take place on Stephen Avenue.

For more information about the Calgary Expo and to purchase tickets you can visit the event's website.