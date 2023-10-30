Wind chills on Halloween, but temperatures will drop in November

After five days where the temperature was stuck below freezing, this past weekend introduced some much-needed heat to southern Alberta when a stagnant weather pattern was interrupted.

That warming trend will continue Monday with a daytime high of 2C under a mainly sunny sky with a predominantly westerly wind - meaning some of that snow on the ground will melt and be evaporated.

The forecast in Calgary on Halloween will be slightly below seasonal, but at 5C, Tuesday will also be the warmest day in the past eight-days and the warmest day of the next eight.

As kids head out to trick-or-treat the ambient temperature in Calgary will be around freezing, but as the sun goes down and the wind shifts, wind-chill values will sit between -3 to -5.

A low pressure system is expected to slide into the top of Hudson Bay by the middle of the week, evening out the predominantly meridional flow.

This infusion of Arctic air will bring cooler temperatures into southern Ontario and Quebec, the sharp change brings the potential of lake effect snow.

That same cooler Arctic air will mix with a humid air mass moving up along the east coast, resulting in initially mixed, and then heavy and wet snow for the Maritime provinces for the start of November.

No surprise, Calgary is not done with the snow yet.

Thursday evening into Friday the region will see another dip in temperatures and an increased risk of scattered flurries.

The average daytime high in Calgary this time of year is 8C. Next weekend daytime highs will hover around 0C.