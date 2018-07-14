It was a windy and wild ride in the City of Calgary on Friday as Enivronment Canada issued a wind warning for the region thanks to a storm system from central Alberta.

The agency said that gusts were recorded at about 100 km/h, whipping up a huge dust storm and snapping plenty of trees that brought down power lines and narrowly missed homes.

ENMAX crews were therefore kept busy for most of the night, working to restore power to a number of north end communities.

The storm was also bad news for Stampede goers who had to forget about having fun on some of the attractions that were closed down at the height of the storm.

Guests were turned away from the zipline and other high level rides that are much taller than the others.

Officials say the teepees in the Indian Village also had to be taken down to avoid damage and injury.

"When the initial gust came up, it was fairly unexpected. They did notice a bit of a tear so what they did was they made the decision to take down some of the teepees that could have been impacted by the wind," said Jennifer Booth with the Calgary Stampede.

To make matters worse, the winds blew out a window on one of the top floors of the Guardian, a building near Cowboys Casino.

The falling glass forced crews to close down a few streets between 10 and 11 Avenue S.E. and high-angle teams were sent up to inspect the damage and secure the property.

No one was injured in the incident or at the wind storm on the Stampede Grounds.