CALGARY -- Save for a pocket in west central Alberta, wind, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in place from Environment Canada for much of the province.

"Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are expected in wind prone areas today. Winds will diminish by early this evening," reads the warning.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Gusts of up to 110 km/h are expected in the eastern parts of the province, near the Saskatchewan border.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Banff National Park, Jasper National Park, along with the Hinton and Grande Cache areas and around Whitecourt.

A freezing rain warning has been called for Lloydminster and winter storm warnings were issued for the areas around Bonnyville and Westlock.

The Calgary area was pelted by high wind and even sleet and rain Wednesday morning as a system moved through.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, wind warnings are in place for:

City of Calgary;

Kananaskis-Canmore;

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre;

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan;

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath;

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park;

Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost;

Drumheller-Three Hills;

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake;

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen;

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskewin-Tofield;

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River;

Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield;

Okotoks-Claresholm-High River, and;

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail.