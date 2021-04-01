Advertisement
Wind warning ended for Calgary
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 6:00PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 9:35PM MDT
A wind warning was issued for the Calgary area Thursday afternoon. (File photo)
CALGARY -- A wind warning that was issued for Calgary Thursday afternoon ended shortly after 9 p.m..
Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada warned of winds between 90 km/h and 100 km/h throughout the afternoon, with the winds tapering off Thursday evening.
The forecast for Friday was for sunny skies and breezy conditions, but not as windy as Thursday turned out to be.