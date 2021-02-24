CALGARY -- A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada for southern Alberta late Wednesday morning.

Strong winds gusting up to 120 km/h are expected to develop overnight, and persist throughout the day Thursday.

The warning was issued for the following communities:

● M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park

● M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft

● M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte

● M.D. of Ranchland

● Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank

● Piikani First Nation

● Waterton Lakes National Park and the Blood Reserve

Winds at that velocity can cause damage to buildings, including roof shingles and windows. Loose objects tossed by the wind may cause damage or injuries.

To report severe weather, email ABStorm@canada.com or tweet updates using the hashtag #ABStorm.