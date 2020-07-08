CALGARY -- Residents in Medicine Hat and other communities in southeastern Alberta are being advised of extremely strong winds forecasted for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada posted the wind warning at 10:45 a.m. for the following regions:

It warned of "strong winds" developing Wednesday afternoon that could cause damage to vehicles and structures in the affected areas.

"Winds will continue to strengthen during the day with gusts up to 100 km/h expected this afternoon. Winds will then diminish early this evening," the bulletin reads. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Drivers in the regions under the weather warning are also advised to adjust their driving in the windy conditions.

Wind warnings are initiated when there is a significant risk of damaging winds, the agency says.

Meanwhile, wind speeds in the rest of southern Alberta have been blustery but have remained below the criteria for wind warnings, says CTV Calgary weather specialist Adriana Zhang.

"Wind gusts in Calgary have peaked at 70 km/h from the north-northwest," she says.

Residents in the affected regions are asked to monitor alerts and report all incidents of severe weather to Environment Canada by email or Twitter using the hashtag #abstorm.