Advertisement
Wind warnings ended for southwestern Alberta after morning gusts reached 90 km/h
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 6:51AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12:41PM MDT
Environment Canada's map of wind warnings in Alberta as of 6:30 a.m. Oct. 27
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has ended its wind warnings for the southwest corner of the province after strong wind gusts carrying the potential to cause significant damage subsided.
As of 12:30 p.m., warnings have ended for the three regions where wind gusts were expected to exceed 100 km/h Tuesday morning:
- Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River
- Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park
For up-to-date information on weather warnings in the province visit Environment Canada's Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.