Wind warnings ended in southwest Alberta following blustery morning
A wind warning was in effect Tuesday, Oct. 22 for areas of southwest Alberta
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:18AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:45PM MDT
CALGARY - Environment Canada has ended all wind warnings for the southwest corner of the province following late morning gusts that carried the potential to damage homes and trees.
