CALGARY -- It is expected to get a bit blustery in southern Alberta on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for much of southern Alberta, running from Kananaskis Country to the U.S. border.

As of Thursday morning, warnings are in place for the following regions:

Kananaskis-Canmore

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

"Westerly winds with intermittent wind gusts from 90 km/h to 100 km/h are possible this morning," it reads.

"The potential for strong winds should end by Thursday afternoon. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Warnings have been in place for the southwest corner of the province for most of this week.

Winter storm, freezin rain and snowfall warnings are also in place across much of northern Alberta.