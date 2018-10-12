Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for many parts of central and southern Alberta and Calgary’s Emergency Management Agency is asking people to secure outside property as winds are expected to exceed 90km/h in some areas.

The weather agency says a cold front will move across the province on Friday and will bring strong winds with it that could cause damage to property.

The weather system will come out of the northwest and winds could exceed 90km/h in some parts of the province.

The high winds could break trees and toss around unsecured items on balconies and patios and people are being advised to take precautions.

Hey #YYC EC have issued a wind warning for strong winds that may cause damage. In addition periods of rain may change to a brief period of snow behind the cold front. pic.twitter.com/yA0nD9oS5l — Tom Sampson (@iceTyyc) October 12, 2018

Wind warnings are in effect for the following areas:

The wind is expected to taper off on Friday evening.

