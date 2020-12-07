CALGARY -- With gusts up to 120 km/h expected Monday, wind warnings have been issued for the southwest corner of the province.

In place for the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park area along with Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath, the warning says winds will diminish in the afternoon then increase again overnight and into Tuesday morning.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads the warning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

More information can be found online.