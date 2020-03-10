Wind warnings in place from Kananaskis to the Crowsnest Pass
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:24AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:26AM MDT
Wind warnings are in place for the southeast corner of the province. (Environment Canada)
CALGARY -- Wind warnings were put in place for the southeast corner of the province Tuesday morning, running from Kananaskis Country to the Crowsnest Pass.
"Strong west winds are expected to develop this afternoon with the potential for gusts to exceed 100 km/h in some localities," reads the warning from Environment Canada.
"Winds will diminish by Wednesday afternoon."
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, warnings are in place for:
- Kananaskis-Canmore
- Okotoks-High River-Clareholm
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-McGrath
- Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River
- Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park
"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," reads the warning.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."