CALGARY -- Wind warnings were put in place for the southeast corner of the province Tuesday morning, running from Kananaskis Country to the Crowsnest Pass.

"Strong west winds are expected to develop this afternoon with the potential for gusts to exceed 100 km/h in some localities," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

"Winds will diminish by Wednesday afternoon."

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, warnings are in place for:

Kananaskis-Canmore

Okotoks-High River-Clareholm

Cardston-Fort Macleod-McGrath

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," reads the warning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."