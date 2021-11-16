Wind warnings issued for Calgary, surrounding areas as gusts could reach 100 km/h
Wind gusts knocked over a pegged down sign near Confederation Park in northwest Calgary Tuesday morning.
CALGARY -
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Calgary, areas to the east of the city and along the eastern edge of the province stretching from the U.S. border north to Lloydminster.
Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds upward of 100 km/h throughout Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.
The strong wind carries the potential for causing injury or damaging buildings as unfastened objects could become projectiles.
As of 11 a.m., wind warnings are in place for the following areas:
- City of Calgary
- Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds –Sundre
- Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan
- Drumheller – Three Hills
- Medicine Hat – Bow Island Suffield
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost
- Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail - Lethbridge
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen
- Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield
- Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost
For updated information on weather watches and warnings in the province visit Environment Canada's Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. storm: Dozens of highway closures, evacuation orders expanded over flood recovery
-
-
-
-
-