CALGARY -- Strong winds are expected across southern Alberta on Tuesday, with gusts near 100 km/h, Environment Canada is warning.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damage.

The agency warned on their website that high wind gusts may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Stronger wind gusts up to 110 km/h are expected in areas in the south, such as Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.

The winds are expected to subside overnight.

To report severe weather, you can email ABstrom@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada’s website.